Chennai: Dramatic scenes were witnessed in Chennai as a 21-year-old man allegedly attacked 3 people with knife, after declaring that he is possessed by a spirit. Not only that, he also declared that the world was going to end. The incident happened on Saturday night when Subramani, employee of a private firm, suddenly started laughing in his room and declared that he was possessed by a good spirit, Times of India reported.

Worried by his hysterical laughter and weird behaviour, his family members urged him to open his door. However, when he eventually opened his door, he first attacked his 55-year-old aunt Anjali with a knife and then a neighbour, who tried to stop him from running on the road.

With events becoming violent, his neighbours called the cops, following which sub-inspector of Pazhavanthangal, Salvaraj reached the spot. But, Subramani was in no mood to relent and also attacked the sub-inspector. He further went ahead and vandalised an autorickshaw near his residence.

It was only after a while that he was apprehended and handed over to the Madipakkam police. The police remanded him in judicial custody.