London: The common phrase "hard work pays off" has often proved to be true, and now a 43-year-old man from Britain, Douglas Smith has set an example for it to be true once again. In case you're wondering what we are speaking about, then let me tell you that Douglas Smith has just created a world record by growing 839 cherry tomatoes from a single branch.

Smith, who is an IT Manager by profession took this as a challenge for himself. He had reportedly grown the tomato plant directly from seed and spent a lot of his time on this work, and thus was the good result. As per reports, Smith sowed tomatoes in the month of March. He spent nearly 3-4 hours a week on his plant to grow the record-breaking tomatoes and kept the plant in the greenhouse.

So today I went for a Guinness World record attempt for ‘most tomatoes on a single truss / stem’. Today we counted 839 tomatoes vs current WR of 488!! Awaiting verification from Guinness in due course. pic.twitter.com/OgdbUk02rF — Douglas Smith (@sweetpeasalads) September 10, 2021

While plucking the tomatoes, he also called the local police, so that it could be verified for Guinness World Records. As he plucked a total of 839 tomatoes from a stem of a tomato plant on his farm, the people present there were left surprised. Earlier, Graham Tanter had the record of growing the most tomatoes with a single stem of the tomato plant. In 2010, he made a record by growing 448 tomatoes from a single stem. Now, Douglas has broken his record by producing double the number of tomatoes.

Well, this is not the first time Smith has made a record, even last year, Smith has done something similar and grew Britain’s largest tomato plant.