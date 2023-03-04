Man Hammers Nails Into Wood Like He Is Possessed By ‘Perfection’ | Watch Viral Video

Home

Viral Video: Industrialisation has happened at a very fast pace in the last 100-odd years and new and more advanced tools and equipment have been introduced to do a particular work. Also, the use of sophisticated machinery and robots in manufacturing different items has resulted in saving time and money as these modern tools combined with the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) are capable of enhanced output with less expenditure on human labour. But it has a flip side too.

The work that humans would do is now being done by these smart machines resulting in unemployment and anger and frustration among the skilled, experienced people who have been out of work because of the massive and rampant use of machines.

Amidst all this, a video is going viral that shows a man hammering nails in a wooden structure with impeccable ease. In fact, it looks like he is a machine that has been programmed.

The video has been shared on Twitter by Next Level Skills @NextSkillslevel with the caption, “Nailed It”

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO HERE

Nailed It pic.twitter.com/V0ZtsK9BNv — Next Level Skills (@NextSkillslevel) March 3, 2023

No doubt the man has a unique talent but, the question of humans vs machines still lingers on and it is not an easy one to answer.

The video has received comments from users. Sharing a few with you.

御子神さん🐈‍⬛🐾転生したら黒猫だった件🍀@mikogami_724 Replying to @NextSkillslevel, “It’s amazing divine craftsmanship.😳”

oneRaven @OneRavenMLXVI Replying to @NextSkillslevel, “I lost 3.5 fingers just watching this”

G Smith Studio @GSmithStudio1 Replying to @NextSkillslevel, “i can make a beat with that rhythm👍”

Aparna @igoytwice Replying to @NextSkillslevel, “High risk👹!!”

Mark Stephen Levy ✍️@TheRealMarkLevy Replying to @NextSkillslevel, “Could replace Jon bonham in led Zep 🥁”

