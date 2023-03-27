Home

Man Hand Rears Five-Day-Old Female Jaguar And Their Bond Is Legendary: Watch

The jaguar cub is Maya and she was abandoned by her mom and wasn't receiving adequate milk or care from her mother.

This viral video tells about a baby jaguar called Maya.

Jaguar Video: Those who have seen the 1966 movie Born Free about “Elsa the lioness” by game warden George Adamson and his wife Joy Adamson after she and her two sisters were orphaned at only a few days old will instantly identify with this amazing and fascinating story. And those who have not seen it will be equally amazed by this story we are sharing here with you.

This viral video tells about a baby jaguar who is being taught swimming. Jaguars are naturally great swimmers and love to be in the water, but this case is different and special. The jaguar cub is Maya who was born at the Wingham Wildlife Park in July 2017. She was abandoned by her mom and wasn’t receiving adequate milk or care from her mother. She was taken to The Big Cat Sanctuary at Ashford, United Kingdom at the tender age of 5 days old where it was decided that she be hand-reared, and Giles Clark was the chosen one.

Here is a video of Giles Clark teaching Maya to swim. It is also a form of hydrotherapy to help the jaguar baby with mobility issues.

The video is shared on Twitter by Fascinating @fasc1nate with the caption, “A baby jaguar learning how to swim. Jaguar’s are known to be great swimmers and love the water.”

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

A baby jaguar learning how to swim. Jaguar’s are known to be great swimmers and love the water.pic.twitter.com/wbAebolKi4 — Fascinating (@fasc1nate) March 26, 2023

Once you will go through the video you will learn a lot more about the relationship between Maya and Giles and it is indeed a very special one.

