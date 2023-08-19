Home

Viral Video: Man Helps 10-Foot-Long Python To Cross Road By Clapping, Halting Traffic On Highway

A young man can be seen clapping to assist the python as it crosses. This video is becoming very popular on social media platforms.

Man Helps 10-Foot-Long Python To Cross Road. | Photo: Twitter @sirajnoorani

Madhya Pradesh: An unusual incident was reported in Madhya Pradesh’s Narmadapuram where a man took it upon himself to assist a 10-ft-long snake to safely cross the Budni-Bhopal highway. Displaying an act of empathy, the man halted traffic to facilitate the snake’s passage. A video capturing the incident said to be of Thursday night, has rapidly gained traction on various social media platforms. The huge snake, possibly a python, was seen moving along the highway close to the SPM crossing for around 10 minutes. The sight of the snake on the road caused a lot of fear among the commuters, and a few even stopped to watch the reptile. This gathering led to a traffic jam on the road.

The Man Helped Python

A few people who were passing by captured videos of the snake. In the video, the python is moving slowly across the road to the other side while there’s light rain. A young man can be seen clapping to assist the python as it crosses the road. This video is becoming very popular on social media platforms.

The video was shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) by a user who goes by the name @sirajnoorani with the caption, “A video from Madhya Pradesh’s Narmadapuram is going viral in which a man is seen letting a snake cross the road after stopping the traffic on the highway. People are giving their reactions on this in different ways.”

Watch Here

A video from Madhya Pradesh’s Narmadapuram is going viral in which a man is seen letting a snake cross the road after stopping the traffic on the highway. People are giving their reactions on this in different ways. #MadhyaPradesh #Viralvideo #India pic.twitter.com/jZPPmgqThz — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) August 18, 2023

