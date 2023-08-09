Home

Viral

Man Hides 14 Live Snakes in Pocket For Smuggling In China: Here’s What Happens Next

Man Hides 14 Live Snakes in Pocket For Smuggling In China: Here’s What Happens Next

The passenger, clad in black attire and sporting a white cap, was anxiously patting his pockets while standing at the checkpoint. Security Agents at Huanggang Customs noticed the man looking nervous and avoiding eye contact with them.

Futian Port is an immigration port between mainland China and Hong Kong. | Photo: Screengrab from video Yahoo sports/ KameraOne

China: A bizarre incident has emerged from China, where a man attempted to avoid customs inspection by concealing as many as 14 live snakes in his pocket. However, the man’s efforts were thwarted as guards noticed his unusual appearance and stopped him. The incident occurred at Futian Port in southeastern China’s Shenzhen city, which serves as an entry point between mainland China and Hong Kong. Officials from Huanggang Customs, on the Chinese side of the border, observed that the man appeared nervous and displayed signs of anxiety.

Trending Now

Accused Avoided Making Eye Contact

The man avoided making eye contact with the officials, as reported by The Metro. The officers quickly separated the man and requested to examine his belongings, eventually uncovering 12 reptiles hidden within cotton socks and stockings.

The person, dressed in black and wearing a white cap, seemed worried as he patted his pockets at the checkpoint.

The snakes were kept in plastic containers and were later handed over to the authorities. Border agents carefully opened the socks and let the snakes out, one by one.

Near Threatened Species

Out of the 14 snakes, three were ball pythons, also known as royal pythons. These snakes are part of the “near threatened” species and are listed in the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List.

As per DailyStar, the rules in China state that animals taken in or out of the country must be checked and kept separately for a while before they can be legally let go. This means the 14 snakes that were unsuccessfully smuggled across the border would have required a quarantine order and a later check to ensure they weren’t carrying diseases.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES