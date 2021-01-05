A Chinese woman has knocked the doors of a court after learning that her husband was infected with HIV before marriage and had concealed it from her all this while. After hearing the woman’s petition, the court in Shanghai’s Minhang District ruled in favour of her and annulled the couple’s marriage on Monday. Also Read - Amid Standoff In Ladakh, China Deploys Tanks Opposite Indian Posts at LAC

Notably, the plaintiff, known by her surname Li, and her ex, known by his surname Jiang, got married last June after discovering that she had fallen pregnant. A few days after the wedding, Jiang ‘confessed’ to his wife that he had suffered from AIDS for many years and had to take medication long-term. On knowing about his heath status, she went for an abortion and submitted her petition for an annulment to the court, Daily Mail reported. Also Read - Alibaba Founder Jack Ma Suspiciously 'Disappears' Amid Conflict with Chinese President Xi Jinping

During court proceedings, Jiang tried to convince her that it was ‘nearly impossible’ for her and their baby to catch the virus from him because of his medication. However, unable to accept her husband’s condition, Li was adamant on her decision.a Also Read - What About 'Vocal For Local?' #BoycottChina Trends on Twitter After Delhi-Meerut Rapid Rail Project Awarded to Chinese Company