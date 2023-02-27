Man Hits Bull Without Reason, Instant Karma Hits Him In Most Unexpected Way | Watch Viral Video

Home

Viral Video: If you are good to people they will be good to you and vice versa. Though it is not always the outcome as people with whom you are good can harm you in any way without reason. That is the way of the world and it has been going on for time immemorial. In fact, it is not only about people but also true about other creations of nature like animals. If you treat them well, they will reciprocate likewise, and if you are bad to them then they will develop dislike or fear for you. It is also true that animals have been gifted with the traits of extreme, wholesome, and selfless love and loyalty to those who treat them with love and care.

There have been many stories that corroborate this fact. You don’t have to look far. Just look at your pets who reciprocate your affection and love in more than equal measure. This is one of the most striking differences between the human race and those whom we call animals.

There are some people who derive a strange kind of pleasure from hurting animals. That is sadism. The viral video being shared shows a bull running on a narrow road and there is a crowd of people on both sides. About four or five men are standing ahead of the crowd on one side. Without any provocation, one of those men hits the running bull on its back. The bull has a long rope tied to its neck and a long part of the rope has fallen on the ground and it is getting drawn on the road with the speed of the running bull.

One of the feet of the man who hit the bull gets tangled with the rope, almost like a noose and with the strength and the speed of the bull, the man gets a lesson.

The video is shared on Twitter by @GaurangBhardwa1 with the caption, “Instant Karma.”

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

Almost everybody will agree that what happened with that man was a deserving punishment for hurting an animal. You reap what you sow and this proverb fits very aptly here.

