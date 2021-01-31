New Delhi: A man from Germany’s capital Berlin has been arrested for allegedly making radio contact with air traffic, including police helicopters, and for giving fake flight orders while impersonating as an aviation official, said a report. Also Read - Tamil Nadu vs Baroda Live Streaming Cricket Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Final: When And Where to Watch TN vs BAR

As per a Associated Press report, the 32-year-old man is alleged to have made contact with pilots of passenger and transport aircraft, as well as state and federal police helicopters, over the past six months, giving "potentially dangerous" instructions and becoming increasingly professional with his communications.

Police got a whiff of what was happening only after he made contact with a police helicopter that was dispatched to the neighborhood in the hope of flushing him out. On searching his home, police found two radios that transmitted on the frequencies needed to make contact with aircraft.

Taking to Twitter, Berlin Police wrote, “For everyone who has been asking about our police helicopter operations in Koepenick, an unusual arrest.” The police team also added a link with more details. No accidents or other incidents are known to have been caused by his actions, police said.