New Delhi: Sometimes people can go up to any level to impress their partner. One such case has happened in Florida where a man stole an engagement ring and wedding bands from one of his girlfriends and used them to propose to another girlfriend.

According to updates, the authorities have issued an arrest warrant for Joseph Davis, 48, who had not been found as of Friday. The investigation to the matter started earlier this year when a woman from Orange City, Florida, told authorities that she had discovered her boyfriend was actually engaged to someone else.

After looking at the fiancée's Facebook page, she noticed a photo of her wearing a wedding band and engagement ring that was identical to her own from a prior marriage.

And after which when the Orange City woman checked her jewelry box, she found her rings were missing along with other pieces of jewelry, including a diamond ring that belonged to her grandmother. Notably, the total worth of the stolen property was about $6,270.

Then the Orange City woman reached out to the fiancee, who returned some of the items, and they both called it off with Davis, who also went by the names “Joe Brown” and “Marcus Brown.

The story did not end here. Davis once took the fiancee to a house that actually belonged to the Orange City woman, while she was at work, and claimed it was his. He then asked the fiancee to move in with him, but he then disappeared.

More interestingly, authorities noted that the jail where Davis previously was booked had a tattoo on his left arm that said, “Only God can judge me.”