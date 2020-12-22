Recently, a Twitter user named Kamal Ahamad, who claims to be a Mi fan, had jokingly tweeted that he would not get married unless he gets the Mi 10T Pro. Little did he know that his bizarre wish would actually get fulfilled! Also Read - MP Software Engineer Marries Two Women in Five Days, Caught After Relative Sends Pics To First Wife

Yes! On December 11, Ahamad tweeted, "I will not get marry until I get the Mi 10T Pro. " Exactly 10 days later, Manu Kumar Jain, Vice President, Xiaomi, and Managing Director, Xiaomi India presented him with a Mi 10T Pro.

Jain tweeted: "haha! I think you are now ready to get married On a serious note, #Mi10TPro is probably the best flagship phone in India right now. I hope you like it. Please do try out the #108MP camera and share your feedback with us."

After receiving the phone, Ahamad shared his happiness on Twitter and wrote, ” Finally received this monster. Star-struck The Mi 10T Pro display is indeed impressive. Most gorgeous phone. The amazing #108MP flagship #Mi10TPro. So many features. Under 40K, #Mi10T Pro is pretty good value for a phone”

Xiaomi’s flagship Mi 10T Pro was launched in India at a price of Rs 39,999 while the Mi 10T was unveiled at a starting price of Rs 35,999. Mi 10T Pro features a 6.67-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and punch-hole design selfie camera. The phone comes with the world’s first 108-megapixel smartphone camera that supports OIS and 8K video support.

It is powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with Adreno 650 GPU, 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage that are expandable via a microSD card. The device houses a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.