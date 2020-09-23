In a real-life superhero act, a man performed a dangerous stunt and saved a toddler from getting hurt in a South America suburb. A video of the incident has gone viral on the internet showing the motorcyclist jumping off his vehicle to save a child in a walker from rolling down a steep road. Also Read - Watch: Chinese Soldiers Seen Crying on Their Way to India Border, Video Goes Viral

According to reports, the incident took place in the Rincon de la Estrella neighbourhood of Colombia's Florencia. The CCTV footage shows the man stopping his motorcycle in the middle of the road as the toddler rolls down past him in a walker.

Within seconds, he manages to get hold of the walker, thus not letting the infant roll any further. A woman, presumably the mother, is seen running towards the man and the baby at the end of the video.

Here is the video:

Twitteratti lauded the brave man for his presence of mind and timely intervention.

Here are some reactions:

Great presence of mind. Most of us would have taken some time to know what's happening. — Hameed Pasha حمیدپاشا (@whitecrescent) September 20, 2020

Thank you for the CCTVs that we get to know and see such Unsung Heroes 🙏🏻👏🏻🙏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Niraj Singhvi (@RealSinghvi) September 20, 2020

Happy to see the human spirit alive .. and can be found in the presence of mind and the basic instinct to save another …regardless… — Wg Cdr Gitika (R) 🇮🇳 (@gitika9) September 20, 2020

The video has garnered over a million views and thousands of retweets since being shared. Not to say, the world needs such superheroes who keep humanity before themselves.