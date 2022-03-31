New Delhi: A man has been living at Beijing Capital International Airport Terminal in China for over a decade and said he has no intention of moving back with his family. Wei Jianguo, who is in his late 50s, settled at the airport’s Terminal 2 in 2008 and he has been living there since.Also Read - China to Impose Phased Lockdown In Shanghai As Covid Cases Witness Massive Spike

Jianguo moved into the airport after his family gave him an ultimatum to quit drinking and smoking. He said he cannot moved back with family as he does not have any “freedom” there, according to a report by China Daily.

“My family told me if I wanted to stay, I had to quit smoking and drinking. If I couldn’t do that, I had to give them all my monthly government allowance of 1,000 yuan ($150). But then how would I buy my cigarettes and alcohol?,” Jianguo said.

After moving out of his family, he was living in railway stations and airports. He settled at terminal 2 of the Beijing airport as “there’s nowhere warmer than here”.

Jianguo had worked at an internal combustion engine factory for 20 years. He said he was laid off from work in his 40s as he was “too old”.

Jianguo’s daily routine consists of visiting nearest shop to buy “six steamed pork buns and a bowl of porridge for breakfast” and some food for lunch and a bottle of baijiu – the Chinese white spirit, the report stated. “At least I have my freedom in the airport,” Jianguo said.