Hyderabad: If you are one of those people who keep cash at your home or in a bank-locker, then you must read this. In a heartbreaking story, a pig-rearer in Andhra Pradesh’s Krishna found out that the hard-earned money that he had saved up for buying a house, was completely destroyed by termites. The unfortunate incident happened on Tuesday when a 52-year-old pig farmer Bijili Jamalayya, from Mylavaram town found out that termites had eaten up currency notes worth Rs 5 lakh kept in an iron safe. Also Read - Do You Keep Cash in a Bank Locker? If Yes, This Viral Video is a Must Watch!

Notably, Jamalayya had saved around Rs 5 lakh to construct his house by keeping himself and his family members away from luxuries to realise his dream. When he fell short of Rs 1 lakh to invest in his business, he opened the iron safe, but was left devastated to find his life-savings turn into trash. The termites had made large holes on the bundles of Rs 500 and 200 currency notes, leaving them completely useless. Seeing his dream go down the drain, Jamalayya cried loudly and collapsed after which his family members came to know about the termite infestation, The New Indian Express. reported.

Later, locals informed the matter to Mylavaram police after they saw damaged currency notes in the hands of his children. A heartbroken Jamalayya told the police that he or his family members did not have any bank account and he kept all the money in the old trunk box. The police has promised to help him financially if he is not found involved in any illegal activity.

I planned to construct a house with my savings. But, I was upset as holes were seen on all the notes,” the pig-rearer was quoted by The Hindu as saying.

Recently, in a similar incident, an account holder in Gujarat’s Vadodara discovered that termites had feasted on his money kept in a locker. According to reports, the bank account holder had kept notes amounting to Rs 2.20 lakh, in Bank of Baroda’s Pratap Nagar branch. When he opened the locker, he was shocked to see the cash eaten up by termites.