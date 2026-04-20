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Lost ₹2 crore in pandemic, Started again from zero; Mans viral metro video moves internet | Watch video

Lost ₹2 crore in pandemic, Started again from zero; Man’s viral metro video moves internet | Watch video

A man who lost ₹2 crore during Covid shares his calm comeback journey in a metro video, leaving the internet emotional and inspired by his resilience and quiet strength.

Viral Metro Video

Viral videos of singers and super-rich people are common these days. But an adorable video of a man in a metro is winning millions of hearts today. According to reports, the man lost ₹2 crore in business during Covid-2019. However, today he has become an inspiration for many.

Capturing millions of hearts in just 50 seconds

Filmed inside a metro train, the video shows the man telling his story without any exaggeration. Sitting next to him are passengers who listen to him quietly. In the video, the man talks about how his business went bust due to Covid and he lost years of hard work.

However, what caught people’s attention was his smile and humility after losing lakhs.

“He Lost Crores But Still Has This Smile…”

In the video that is now going viral, the man is heard saying, “Kuch bhi nahi bach-pada (nothing is left).” The way he said this without uttering a word of sadness over the loss caught everyone’s attention. Speaking calmly, he says he lost almost everything during Covid-2019.

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Restart from scratch: Many failed during Covid but rebuilt their life silently

There is not much information about his life, but reports claim that he took responsibility for his losses and started over from scratch.

Many praised his humility and attitude in the comments. Unlike most internet videos full of exaggeration, this video has no overnight success or magical story. He lost everything and started from scratch just like millions of others during the pandemic.

Netizens are melted: “Inspirational! Losing doesn’t mean you lost…”

Thousands of netizens have reacted in the comment section. Some wrote that his attitude is “so inspiring” while others said people like him lost crores in Covid but never spoke about it. Viral comments on the video include “Real strength has no other expression” and “He hasn’t lost yet, he still has strength”.

A video that goes viral and why

Social media analyst Jayman said that this video is going viral because it appeals to everyone. The pandemic affected many people’s lives. Everyone has lost someone they know to the deadly virus. This video reminds people that there could be a smiling person like him behind the screens who has also lost their life.

He lost crores of rupees but his smile shows his mental strength. This quality of his is what people are admiring him for today. This video is not just going viral. It is giving life lessons to many by telling them that success is not about how much money you have. It is about how you can get up after falling down.

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