New Delhi: The internet is full of all things new and all things sweet. Over the past, we have been seen some unbelievable food experiments that left everyone perplexed. Like the Dosa icecream, Kurkure milkshake, Dal makhani cappuccino and more which did not choose to impress the audience much. Now, a certain type of parantha has emerged which received mixed reviews.

A video shared by food blogger Sonia Negi showed a street vendor making a parantha stuffed with gulab jamuns. In the video, he is seen stuffing the gulab jamun inside the parantha and frying it. He tops it off with gulab jamun syrup. "Actually I am shocked but this turned out to be really good," read the caption of the post.



The video received mixed reviews from the audience. While a section of the people on the internet seemed excited about the new food experiment while the other section was not impressed. While the blogger vouched for the gulab jamun parantha but the internet remained divided.