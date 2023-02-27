Home

Viral

Man Makes Tree Trunk Disappear In Surroundings | Watch Viral Video

Man Makes Tree Trunk Disappear In Surroundings | Watch Viral Video

3D is an acronym for three-dimensional, i.e., something that has width, height, and depth (length).

Man Makes Tree Trunk Disappear In Surroundings | Watch Viral Video

Viral Video: If we say that art is a form of magic then it would not be an overstatement. Art has the power to captivate the masses with their contagious appeal. For centuries, people have tried their hand at different forms like painting, sculpture, architecture, poetry, music, literature, and dance. Some of the most famous artists of all time include Pablo Picasso, Vincent Van Gogh, Leonardo da Vinci, Michelangelo, and Salvador Dalí. Not only painting, but different artists related to different art forms have also made their mark in the annals of history with their marvellous creations.

Among poets, we have the likes of William Shakespeare, WB Yeats, Emily Dickinson, Pablo Neruda, Thomas Hardy, Rudyard Kipling, Oscar Wilde, and John Keats.

You may like to read

With the passage of time and the advancement of technology, new art forms have emerged, like Photography, Digital art, and Digital drawing.

Then there are artists who are experts in creating 3D drawings, pictures, images, sketches, etc. Talking about 3D, it is an acronym for three-dimensional, i.e., something that has width, height, and depth (length). 3D artists use different kinds of tools to create sensitivity to depth like stereoscopic vision, accommodation, parallax which is an effect that happens when different elements in a frame move at different speeds creating a 3D depth effect, size familiarity, and aerial perspective.

To take the 3D perspective into view, it’s important to discuss numerous 3D movies that have hit the screens. It was in the year 1922 that the first ever 3D movie was released and exhibited. It was “The Power of Love” which was exhibited at the Ambassador Hotel Theater in Los Angeles. To recall, 3D, or three-dimensional, refers to the three spatial dimensions of width, height, and depth and the physical world and everything that is observed in it are three-dimensional. 3D creations have always fascinated us. The experience inside a movie theatre watching a 3D movie where you feel like you are a direct part of the action on the screen. Such is the craze that many people want to master this art so that they too can come out with such artifacts.

The viral video that we are sharing with you shows a 3D artist who makes the trunk of a tree disappear or just gets dissolved in the surroundings.

The video is shared on Twitter by @NextSkillslevel with the caption, “No trees were harmed during the making of this video.”

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO HERE

No trees were harmed during the making of this video. pic.twitter.com/s4I5CSuLRV — Next Level Skills (@NextSkillslevel) February 27, 2023

The viral video has received comments too. Sharing a few of them.

Ashvin Kumar Pandey ✋@Ashu_24 Replying to @NextSkillslevel, “Awesome…”

Sunil Chowta @ChowtaSunil Replying to @NextSkillslevel, “Oh my, what did I see. An exceptional creative artist, excellent 👏👏👏💯”

Hippie Buddhist @HippieBuddhist Replying to @NextSkillslevel, “Cool art”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.