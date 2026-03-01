Home

Viral

Man makes video of his pregnant wife in delivery room but ends up in a debacle, faces backlash from netizens

Man makes video of his pregnant wife in delivery room but ends up in a debacle, faces backlash from netizens

Most outrage arose when people noticed that a paid diaper ad had been added to the video.

Representational image

New Delhi: In today’s world, every moment is content, but should every pain also be content? A famous Chinese influencer posted a 23-hour video of his wife’s entire delivery process. The intention was likely to preserve memories, but the outcome was different. The matter became so serious that social media platforms had to take strict action.

Paul, a famous Chinese content creator with over 12.2 million followers on Douyin, was born in 1990, studied at Columbia University, and was a former product manager at Microsoft in Seattle. According to the South China Morning Post, he posted a video of his wife’s entire labour and delivery. The video showed his wife’s exposed body, a severe third-degree tear, and an emergency condition, including 3344 ml of blood loss. Thanks to the diligent efforts of doctors, both the mother and newborn daughter are safe.

Advertisement Triggered Outrage

Most outrage arose when people noticed that a paid diaper ad had been added to the video. It is alleged that Paul was reading a promotional script on camera during an emergency blood transfusion. On February 10, his wife issued a statement saying that he intended to show a real experience and educate people about the risks of childbirth. However, on February 11, Weibo and Douyin banned his account, citing privacy and commercial ethics.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.