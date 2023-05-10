Home

Man Marries Widow Daughter-In-Law, But There Is A Catch: Watch

The age of the man is 45 years while the girl states that she is 25 years old.

Our Indian society is on a fragile cusp.

This cusp or point of transformation is not clearly defined. On the one hand, we have people who practice and advocate liberal thinking while on the other hand, there are people who want to retain traditional, conventional values and customs.

The video we are sharing with you shows a middle-aged man and a young woman inside a temple where they have just got married. As they are leaving they are confronted by a man who is recording the video. That man doesn't like the idea of the man getting married to his widow daughter-in-law. The husband of the woman, i.e., the middle-aged man's son has passed away and both decide to become life partners and get married.

And you have to watch the full video to grasp the element of this video because without that you will miss the point.

In this context, the mind begs the question that in our country where the law of the land has set the parameters about the minimum age for a citizen to be considered an adult and to get married, why should people raise their objections to the mutual decisions of two adults to get married irrespective of the age difference.

The video has received several comments from netizens. Sharing a few with you.

Biswaranjan Dash: Plz mention the name of this webseries…. It would be awesome to watch and experience….

Ravi Iyer: This samaj ki tekkedar should be arrested for harassing people.

Anirban Ghosh: it’s there will, you cannot judge them

Peggy Priti: Video banane wala judge ban gaya. Samaaj kya sochega

Haidar Sheikh: अरे ये लोग तो ऐसे इसके पिछे पर गया है जैसे कि ये लड़की इसका बहन है 😅

Malina Shine: Inko kya problem hai?

Pawan Tayade: Bhai aapko ladki se baat karna sikhna chahiye. Ladki ko besharam bol rahe ho yaar

vravula36: No right to harass the couple. Sensless media. He is literally exploiting them.

Manish M: समाज मैं ज्ञान देने वालो की कमी नी है.

Vedansh Verma: Right to privacy and right to freedom ka naam suna hai jo unn dono ko rok ra hai ye cameraman…….saale vo do couple case thok denege tere pe😂😂😂😂

Dina Nath Kataria: Why these two so called reporters not showing their faces 😂 achcha kaam kar rahe ho to apna chehra bhi to dikhaao sir ji – gr8 acting but poor script 😢

Deepti’s Life Corner: Fake videooo, good content creator 😂

shakil siddiqi: Bhai Tera kaya matlab hai

Prasad Dasika: Who is this fellow to harass. eporter must be slapped.

