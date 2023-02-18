Home

Viral

Man Offers Beer To Kanwariyas In Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh, Arrested As Video Goes Viral

The cops later arrested the man. An FIR under relevant sections of the excise act has been registered.

In UP's Aligarh, several videos of a man offering beer to Kanwariyas on the road has surfaced.

Aligarh: A man was arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh for offering beer to the Kanwar pilgrims. Aligarh Police arrested a man, identified as Yogesh, after a video purportedly showing him distributing beer to kanwariyas surfaced on social media. Several videos of him giving out the alcoholic beverage to the Kanwariyas have gone viral on social media. In the purported video, several yatris could be seen taking beer cans from the man. Police have reacted to the video and swung into action. The cops later arrested the man. An FIR under relevant sections of the excise act has been registered.

Watch: Man Offers Beer To Kanwariyas In Aligarh

In UP’s Aligarh, several videos of a man offering beer to Kanwariyas on the road has surfaced. An FIR under relevant sections of excise act has been registered. pic.twitter.com/KF2xQjeWfH — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) February 17, 2023

“A motorcycle,14 beer cans seized. Excise Department took action against the shopkeeper for selling beer in excess quantity to a person,” an official said.

