Man Offers Water To Thirsty Wolf In Desert, Wins Hearts: Watch Viral Video

People have started to arrange drinking water for birds and animals in clay pots.

A noble gesture.

Viral Video: It is getting hot and with the temperature rising people have started to arrange drinking water for birds and animals in clay pots. But it is not only in the cities and other places with a human population that people make such arrangements. Videos and pictures have been shared on social media that show people offering drinking water to animals in places that are not populated by humans such as forests and deserts.

The video here shows a person offering water to a thirsty wolf and also sprinkling water on its body to help it cool down.

The video is shared on Twitter by Susanta Nanda @susantananda3 with the caption, “Nothing can be more satisfying than this. Giving water to a thirsty wolf in a desert😊😊”

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

That was a very kind and noble act.

In fact, there have been videos that show people offering water to venomous snakes and reptiles like monitor lizards and iguanas.

The video has received several comments. Sharing a few with you.

Sangram Patil @drsangramh24 Replying to @susantananda3, “Great work”.

M.CHANDRAKANTH @MCHANDR77396253 Replying to @susantananda3, “Great and kind hearted person.”

Amrat Desai @AmratDe68369074 Replying to @susantananda3, “Ajtak kai jagah Forest department registaan vale ilako me Pani muhaiya nahi karate or halat aise hote he”.

Nagappa Banakar @BanakarNagappa Replying to @susantananda3, “Sir, This is humane.”

ganesh pai @Paiganesh905Pai Replying to @susantananda3, “Which place?”

Amar Vyas अमर व्यास @MeAmarVyas Replying to @susantananda3, “That was one thirsty pup !”

amar nath dev @amarnathdev1 Replying to @susantananda3, “Yes truly satisfying sir. Wish if each and every one would have been lucky as this innocent animal.”

