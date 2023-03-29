Home

Viral

Man On Bicycle Rams Into Moving Car, Survives In An Unbelievable Way: Watch

Man On Bicycle Rams Into Moving Car, Survives In An Unbelievable Way: Watch

Isn’t the responsibility of maintaining sanity and order on the road on us?

The cyclist rams into the car and is thrown over.

Viral Video: We have shared so many videos about road safety and following traffic rules and laws to convey the message of safe roads for everyone. The videos that we have shared with you show how unpredictable life can be, especially when you are out on the road.

The video we are sharing here shows a man riding a bicycle at a fast pace and taking a turn towards the left side even though his view is blocked by a truck that is parked on the road. As soon as he takes the turn a car appears coming from the opposite side. The car is also going at a high speed. The cyclist rams into the car and is thrown over, but he manages to stand up instantly.

You may like to read

The video is shared on Twitter by How Did You Get Out Alive? @whatcouIdGwrong.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO HERE

pic.twitter.com/iXPMpRm9VY — How Did You Get Out Alive ? (@whatcouIdGwrong) March 29, 2023

That was indeed a very close encounter.

But then, isn’t the responsibility of maintaining sanity and order on the road on us? As we can see clearly that the man on the bicycle did not care to check if the road ahead was clear, given that his view was blocked by the truck.

Also, he should not have been riding at such a fast speed.

Why can’t we follow the rules and laws and use our own discretion depending on the situation? Life is precious and we just don’t have any right to put our lives or the lives of others in danger.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.