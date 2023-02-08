Home

Viral

Man On Step Ladder Hangs Onto Weak Tree With Dozens Of Crocodiles A Few Feet Below | Watch Frightening Video

Man On Step Ladder Hangs Onto Weak Tree With Dozens Of Crocodiles A Few Feet Below | Watch Frightening Video

A few of the crocodiles who are close to the ladder are making it wobble while the poor guy holds on to the tree.

Man On Step Ladder Hangs Onto Weak Tree With Dozens Of Crocodiles Just A Few Feet Below | Frightening Video Released

Crocodiles: The work that we do has a certain set of requirements and that set has to be followed to ensure that the outcome is good. Sometimes, the work is demanding, and we have to go to places that are deemed hostile. This could be due to various reasons like extreme weather, topography, and language. But sometimes something very unusual and dangerous might spring up that could very well find the middle of nowhere, quite literally.

Something similar is shown in the viral video that we are sharing with you. The video shows a man on a step ladder leaning against a weak tree trunk and just a few feet below are dozens of crocodiles. A few of the crocodiles who are close to the ladder are making it wobble while the poor guy holds on to the tree.

You may like to read

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

This is a situation nobody would want to be in. Here’s hoping that this man came out safely.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.