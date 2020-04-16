We have seen many pictures and read many stories about animals venturing out onto the streets ever since the lockdown, to prevent the spread of coronavirus, was put in place. While some places have reported deer and sheep roaming the streets the way they have never done before, in India, a video has emerged showing what appears to be a monkey flying a kite from the rooftop of a building. Also Read - Coronavirus Droplets Travel Farther Than Social Distancing Norms: Study
Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda shared a video on his Twitter page with the caption, “Evolution happening fast due to lockdown. Monkey flying a kite. Yes it’s a monkey for sure.” The video shows what appears to be a monkey standing atop a water tank on somebody’s house, pulling at a string that had a kite attached to it. The footage will have you doing a double look just to be certain. Also Read - With 286 Fresh Cases, Maharashtra COVID-19 Tally Reaches 3,202; Death Toll Over 190
The video has gone viral and got a good number retweets and likes, and many have also commented on it, with one even comparing the incident to Planet of the Apes, which is an American movie about a world in which humans and intelligent apes clash for control. Others are still finding it hard to believe.
With the lockdown extended till May 3, 2020, we might just get the chance to see more of such antics.