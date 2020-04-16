We have seen many pictures and read many stories about animals venturing out onto the streets ever since the lockdown, to prevent the spread of coronavirus, was put in place. While some places have reported deer and sheep roaming the streets the way they have never done before, in India, a video has emerged showing what appears to be a monkey flying a kite from the rooftop of a building. Also Read - Coronavirus Droplets Travel Farther Than Social Distancing Norms: Study

Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda shared a video on his Twitter page with the caption, “Evolution happening fast due to lockdown. Monkey flying a kite. Yes it’s a monkey for sure.” The video shows what appears to be a monkey standing atop a water tank on somebody’s house, pulling at a string that had a kite attached to it. The footage will have you doing a double look just to be certain. Also Read - With 286 Fresh Cases, Maharashtra COVID-19 Tally Reaches 3,202; Death Toll Over 190

The video has gone viral and got a good number retweets and likes, and many have also commented on it, with one even comparing the incident to Planet of the Apes, which is an American movie about a world in which humans and intelligent apes clash for control. Others are still finding it hard to believe.

Rise of the planet of the apes – RELOADED — Debojyoti Brahma (@RedevilDb) April 16, 2020

BC Bandar bhi evolve hokar Patang udana seekh Gaya, Lekin ek community Abhi tak pattharbaazi, thookbaazi aur law & order violation me hi lagi padi hai. — Kattar Spitslamophobe !!! (@madrao99) April 16, 2020

Embed

Wait for some more days they will start talking too 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — The Monk (@newmon_k) April 16, 2020

While Monkeys are flying kites, humans are in the caves. This is what Nature does to restore normalcy as part of its cleansing act I am waiting for butterflies to sit on my hand to mark the end of corona. — BarathiKalam (@barathikalam) April 16, 2020

Can’t even imagine that a monkey can fly a kite — Heena Mehta (@HeenaMe61603627) April 16, 2020

With the lockdown extended till May 3, 2020, we might just get the chance to see more of such antics.