After months of anticipation, Sony’s next-gen gaming console, the PlayStation 5 was released on November 12 and fans all over the world couldn’t keep calm. However, due to its high demand, it is not available everywhere and only a few lucky ones were able to get their hands on it. Also Read - Fraudster Siphons Off Rs 9 lakh From Man's Bank Account as Teen Downloads App on Father's Phone

A man from Utah was one of the lucky ones, but his happiness soon turned into frustration after he ordered PlayStation 5 online but got brick instead. Yes! According to a report by The Mirror, the man bought the console from e Bay for $878, that’s almost double the listed price of $499 and $399. Also Read - User Claims to Receive Fake iPhone 11 Pro From Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale, Shares Video | Watch

But when the console arrived home, the man was shocked to find a concrete brick inside a PlayStation cardboard box. Angered by the fraud, he called up the cops for help who told him nothing else can be done except seeking a refund from eBay. Also Read - PS5 Launch Event – PS5 Price in India, List of Games to Release on PS5 and Launch Event Dates

The news comes shortly after eBay issued a warning about scammers trying to sell photos of the PS5, rather than the console itself. In a statement eBay said, “We condemn these opportunistic sellers who are attempting to mislead other users. We are in the process of removing all listings for photos of PS5s from our marketplace and will be taking appropriate action against the sellers.

For any purchase, but especially highly priced or in-demand items, buyers should exercise caution and thoroughly read the listing description. Buyers who receive an item which is not as described are entitled to a refund via our eBay Money Back Guarantee, provided they completed the transaction on the eBay platform.”

The console has sold more units than both Xbox Series X and S units combined in the launch week.

Recently, one man from Taiwan was forced by his wife to sell his brand new PS5 after he lied to her that it was an air purifier.