Pune: Social media users were left jealous after a man shared his online shopping experience and revealed that Amazon India sent him Bose earbuds costing Rs 19,000 when he ordered a skin lotion worth Rs 300 on the e-commerce platform.

What is more, Amazon even refused to take the earbuds back when he reported the matter as the order was non-returnable. The company asked Rege to keep the earbuds with himself. How lucky!

Taking to Twitter, user Gautam Rege wrote: “Bose wireless earbuds (₹19k) delivered instead of skin lotion (₹300). Amazon Support asked to keep it as order was non-returnable!” He also shared a picture of the package containing the headphones and a packet of liquid detergent.

Bose wireless earbuds (₹19k) delivered instead of skin lotion (₹300). @amazonIN support asked to keep it as order was non-returnable! 🤪🤦‍♂️🥳 pic.twitter.com/nCMw9z80pW — Gautam Rege (@gautamrege) June 10, 2020

And if you thought he was just too lucky in these difficult times, Rege then revealed that he even got a refund for the skin lotion.

His post quickly went viral with over 20K likes and 3.9 K retweets.

Many annoyed customers also shared similar experiences when they ordered something online and received another product. Others wanted to know which skin lotion Rege had ordered so that they could try their luck too:

“Which God do you pray to?” one user asked Rege.

Here are other reactions:

I want thie scheme too 😭😭😭 — Rosy (@rose_k01) June 11, 2020

Is the skin lotion still in stock? Please send link. — Hetal Rach (@heytal) June 10, 2020

Congratulations. I had a similar experience as well. The bounty wasn't in the same league as yours though. 😊 https://t.co/3DWO8xRdZB — Debashis Tripathy (@deba1602) June 11, 2020