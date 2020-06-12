Pune: Social media users were left jealous after a man shared his online shopping experience and revealed that Amazon India sent him Bose earbuds costing Rs 19,000 when he ordered a skin lotion worth Rs 300 on the e-commerce platform. Also Read - Amid Protests Against George Floyd's Murder, Amazon Bans Police Use of Its Facial Recognition Technology For 1 Year
What is more, Amazon even refused to take the earbuds back when he reported the matter as the order was non-returnable. The company asked Rege to keep the earbuds with himself. How lucky!
Taking to Twitter, user Gautam Rege wrote: “Bose wireless earbuds (₹19k) delivered instead of skin lotion (₹300). Amazon Support asked to keep it as order was non-returnable!”
He also shared a picture of the package containing the headphones and a packet of liquid detergent.
And if you thought he was just too lucky in these difficult times, Rege then revealed that he even got a refund for the skin lotion.
His post quickly went viral with over 20K likes and 3.9 K retweets.
Many annoyed customers also shared similar experiences when they ordered something online and received another product. Others wanted to know which skin lotion Rege had ordered so that they could try their luck too:
“Which God do you pray to?” one user asked Rege.
Here are other reactions: