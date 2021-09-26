A photo of a sandwich chopped into mini chunks is going widely viral on social media. And, the reason behind this will leave you laughing hard as well as feeling bad for the man who ordered it at a food joint. So, taking to Twitter, a man recently shared the photo of a sandwich that had been cut into tiny little pieces and he claimed that the person who bought the sandwich had paid for it using only 10p coins. And the mini chunks of the sandwich were the result of the cafe’s revenge plan.Also Read - Assam Siblings Write to PM Modi and CM Himanta to 'Take Necessary Action' as Their Adult Teeth Weren't Growing and They Had Trouble Chewing Food

The man named Darren Turley tweeted, "Had a message off one of the lads this morning says 'Some lad who works in Jag paid for his scran with all 10p's this morning. This is how his butty was when he opened it.'" The post has since gone viral, having been liked almost 17k times. The post has also been retweeted over a thousand times.

Had a message off one of the lads this morning says “Some lad who works in Jag paid for his scran with all 10p’s this morning. This is how his butty was when he opened it” 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/qfsdgW8jP9 — Darren Turley (@DarrenTurley5) September 23, 2021

Even though the tweet went viral and some netizens had a good laugh, some users were dissatisfied with the face’s decision to take a revenge on the hungry man. While one person wrote, “Hate to be that person but isn’t it sad if someone needs to pay for their dinner in 10p’s? Feel bad for him,” another wrote, “The extra effort it took to do this is the level of self-destructive pettiness that I can get behind.” Meanwhile, another wrote, “I came here to say this, it’s quite telling of our society that we’ll make fun of a working person that has to pay for their lunch with a collection of small coins, yet would never think of helping that poor guy out.”