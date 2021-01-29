New Delhi: In a bizarre incident, a Dubai-based woman was left in utter shock when she found out that it was no other but her husband who has been making transactions through her credit card. The incident came to light after the woman went to report a credit card hacking incident. Also Read - Microsoft Launches New Office, Inspired By Taj Mahal, in Noida | Check Video, Pics Here

After receiving a notification from the bank about a transaction on her credit card, she contacted the bank to freeze her card and reported it to the police, believing that her credit card got stolen, only to find out later that it was her husband who used her card to pay his girlfriend's traffic fines.

Soon after the police received a complaint from the wife about someone who used her credit card to pay traffic fines, they started their investigation, said Captain Abdullah Al Shehi, Deputy Director of Cyber-Crime Department at Dubai Police. During the police investigation, the husband's girlfriend who used the credit card was summoned.

“We tracked the purchase transaction and identified the woman who used the card. She was summoned to the Cyber-Crime Department for questioning and the surprise was she didn’t know her male friend was married,” said Captain Al Shehi.

“It was a strange case because the wife didn’t know that her husband used her credit card to pay his friend’s traffic fines. The friend didn’t know that he was married and the wife didn’t know that he had a girlfriend,” the cop added.

After the wife got this shocking news about her husband, things turned topsy-turvy for the man as his girlfriend didn’t know that the man was married until she was called for the police investigation.