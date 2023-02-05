Home

Man Performs Backflip And It Is Very, Very Special And Encouraging | Watch Viral Video

Viral Video: We have people around us who possess a talent or a skill that makes them stand out from others. These talents and skills can be in the form of dance, martial arts, trapezing, or flips. One act that is a bit more common is the backflip in which the artist performs a sequence of body movements to leap into the air and then rotates one or more times while airborne.

A video of a young man doing a backflip is going viral for more than one reason. The other reasons apart from the flip itself are his attitude toward life and the desire to excel when someone lesser might have crumbled. The video shows a group of young men sitting by the road. One of them is holding a pair of crutches. One man with a camera approaches them and the man with crutches asks him, “what about you take a picture of me doing a backflip?” the man with the camera says, “you can do a backflip? I don’t believe you.” To which the man says, “you don’t believe” OK!” He is having only one leg. The other leg is just not there from hip down.

What happens next will make many of you proud and leave you in awe of the hero of the moment.

One legged back flip pic.twitter.com/CXX6LCjy4R — Next Level Skills (@NextSkillslevel) February 3, 2023

Yet again it is proved that the human desire and will to succeed can take them places.