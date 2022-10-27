Trending News: A man posed as a female gynecologist working at a hospital on Facebook and tricked dozens of women into sending him photos of their genitalia to him has been sentenced to jail in Singapore. The Singapore state courts on Wednesday found the accused, Ooi Chuen Wei, 37, from Malaysia, guilty of “cheating by personation” and sentenced him to three years and four months in prison, according a CNN report.Also Read - Serum Institute of India Duped of Rs 1 Crore as Fraudsters Ask For Money Transfer in CEO Adar Poonawalla's Name

The accused set up a fake profile on Facebook to contact the women, asking them to fill out surveys that included questions about their genitals and sex lives, as per court documents seen by CNN. Also Read - Beware Of Job Scam At Delhi Airport, Over 20 People Duped

He used a random photograph of a Malaysian woman as his profile picture, and added both male and female Facebook friends. He also created an Instagram and LinkedIn profile using the same name to make his account seem more legitimate, reports said. Also Read - 62-Year-Old Delhi Man Dupes Food Company Of Over Rs 5 Crore, Here's How He Did It

He then started identifying female victims to target and sent them a message introducing himself as Dr Lee and offered to share a medical plan for monthly consultations. He then asked the victims to send videos to enable him to diagnose any health issues, so he could provide them with a treatment plan.

Over a period of four years, the accused duped 38 women and received close to 1,000 intimate photos and videos in return.

The offenses came to light last July when a woman, who had grown suspicious of Ooi and realised that there was no such doctor, lodged a complaint with the police.

The police then raided Ooi’s home and seized his devices. During the investigation and questioning by police, the accused course of the police investigation, he admitted to tricking the women, according to the court documents.

Deputy public prosecutor R. Arvindren asked for a prison sentence of at least three years and eight months for Ooi, citing the large number of victims and how long the accused had continued his deception.

“The accused executed a carefully thought out scheme to satisfy his sexual desires,” Arvindren said.

“(He) pretended that he was a female doctor and deceived several victims into sending various compromising photographs and videos of themselves. (He) has abused the trust the public has for doctors and he has exploited social media to commit the crimes,” he added.