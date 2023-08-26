Home

Viral Video: Man Proposes To Girlfriend Inside Mall, And She…

Man Proposes His Girlfriend Inside A Mall. | Photo: Instagram

A marriage proposal is often one of the most memorable moments for an individual, and people explore various ideas to enhance the significance of their special day. In foreign countries, public marriage proposals are quite frequent, but in India, this concept isn’t as widely embraced. However, breaking through any inhibitions, a man openly proposed to his girlfriend in a crowded mall. Yes, the video has quickly gone viral on the internet, garnering widespread praise. The heartwarming clip has generated numerous reactions online, with many describing it as “adorable” and “romantic.”

What’s In The Video?

In the video, the man stands amidst a bustling crowd within a shopping complex. As the clip progresses, he kneels down and offers a ring to his beloved. The atmosphere of anticipation gives way to her overwhelmed reaction—a blend of astonishment and happiness—as she covers her face, tears of emotion escaping. As per the caption, the individuals in the video are introduced as Siddharth Sachdeva and Kanika Mehta.

Watch The Adorable Marriage Proposal Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 💕 Priyanshi💕 (@pari_sachdeva_)

What distinguishes this proposal and intensifies its emotional resonance is Kanika’s endearing response. This sincere moment exemplifies the essence of love. The couple’s genuine interaction surpasses the rehearsed public proposals commonly witnessed, resonating deeply with viewers due to its authentic and naturally unscripted nature.

Since being shared, the video has garnered over 9.4 million views and accumulated more than seven lakh likes. The clip has also inspired Instagram users to share their opinions in the comments section. Most users praised the man for taking such a courageous step, while others playfully remarked that they are single and don’t have anyone to propose to.

Here Are Some Interesting Comments

“Saved the decoration money…,” an insta user joked.

“The way she removed her ring to get love ring from her love,” said a user.

“Honest natural reaction, no overacting,” commented another person.

A third user added, “Her friends seems to be more shocked than her.”

“That random guy at the back is type of person we should be like seeing others celebration and happiness,” commented a user.

“Every girl deserves a guy like the one who walked out of the store and started recording,” said another user.

“My dream,” added a person.

Another user said, “I watched it ten times, and they are so cute, and that tooo in India… setting expectations high for girls now.”

