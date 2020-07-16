The coronavirus pandemic has not been easy for women who have to brave various demons, men and snakes every other day and a recent CCTV footage from a petrol pump in Maharashtra is proof of the same. In a shocking incident that took place in Maharashtra’s Buldana district, a customer got angry with the workers when they refused to give him petrol in a bottle. Also Read - Dalit Lives Matter? Farmer-Wife Drink Pesticide After MP Police Destroy Crops, Children Crying Over Their Bodies Leave Twitter Heartbroken

Driven by rage, the man released poisonous snakes inside the cabin of the gas station owner where a woman was seated. The CCTV recording shows a man releasing two poisonous cobras and a rat snake into the office where the woman was still seated on duty and close to where the snakes were thrust. Also Read - Maharashtra Board Class 12 HSC Result 2020 Declared ONLINE: Check Best-Performing Districts, Stream-wise Pass Percentage Here

While the huge snake slithered under one of the furnitures kept inside the office, after being thrown out of a bag, the woman got up and walked out of the cabin with remarkable cool. The Twitterati were full of praises for the woman after a user shared the CCCTV footage on the micro-blogging site. One lauded, “OMG…but I admire the lady. If the things went worse, she would have captured those snakes and thrown on the face of the guy who left it inside (sic)”, while another commented, “Daring lady…(sic)” Also Read - Maharashtra HSC Result 2020: Class 12 Result Announced | Know Here Pass Percentage & Steps to Check Scores

Check out the video here:

While the woman deserves a bow for her calmness, we hope the man is made accountable for his sick action.