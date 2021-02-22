New Delhi: An emotional video of an injured owl being nursed back to health by a man is winning hearts across the web. The video went viral after IFS officer Parveen Kaswan shared it on his Twitter handle with the caption, “This short video will bring smiles to your faces. Bird thanked in the end.” Also Read - Lionel Messi Doesn’t go Down Looking For Fouls: Filipe Luis on Barcelona Captain's Playing Style

Kaswan also added to his post that the man who can be seen treating the injured owl in the video is a volunteer at forest service. The man, dinbandhu who is a government teacher by profession is known for rescuing birds, cats, turtles, snakes and looking after them. Kaswan wrote, "He is Dinbandhu babu. One of our volunteer. I have never seen more dedicated person than him. From civet cats to birds and from turtles to all kind of snakes. He rescues them and look after them. Doing this form last many many years. By profession he is a government teacher."

In the video, we can see a group of men assessing the injuries of the white feathered owl and then it is being fed morsels of food with the help of tweezers. To feed it, Dinbandhu can be seen opening its beaks so food can be placed inside using the tweezer. In the video, the bird is visibly weak and scared that it is even reluctant to eat.

Towards the end of the video, we can see that the owl has healed properly as Dinbandhu along with his team releases the bird on a tree to its natural habitat.

Watch the video here:

This short video will bring smiles to your faces. Bird thanked in the end. pic.twitter.com/LoYTEuXeVt — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) February 20, 2021

The video has been viewed over 46K times and netizens are deeply touched after watching it.