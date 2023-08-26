Watch: Man Frees One Of World’s Deadliest Snakes Stuck In Beer Can

Home

The venomous reptile could have suffered a painful death trapped in the tin can, but thanks to a snake rescuer, it was safely freed back into the wild, its natural habitat.

Disposing of waste thoughtlessly is not only unhygienic but can also harm animals. In a viral video on the internet, a tiger snake’s head – one of the world’s deadliest serpents – was seen stuck in a beer can as it tried to drink on a hot and dry day. The venomous reptile could have suffered a painful death trapped in the tin can, but thanks to a snake rescuer, it was safely freed back into the wild, its natural habitat. The rescuer has been praised online for saving the life of the unfortunate snake.

What’s In The Video?

The viral video showcases a Tiger snake, whose head is stuck in a beer tin can, trying hard to free itself. As the video continues, a professional snake rescuer is shown saving the venomous serpent. He first cuts a small hole to allow the reptile to breathe. Then, by covering its mouth, he cuts the can and releases the snake. During the rescue operation, the angry serpent tries to bite the rescuer several times in an attempt to defend itself.

Watch The Amazing Video Here

This snake is super deadly, so this guy’s saving his life VERY carefully 🐍💚 pic.twitter.com/xv19uwNv49 — The Dodo (@dodo) August 24, 2023

The video was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by a handle named @thedodo with the caption, “This snake is super deadly, so this guy’s saving his life VERY carefully 🐍💚”

Since being shared the clip has accumulated over 1.62k views and received more than 1,900 likes. the rescue clip also prompted X users to express their thoughts in the comments section. Mejority of the users praised the rescuer for saving the life of the wild creature.

Here Are Some Interesting Comments

“I am scared of snakes but with age I have come to appreciate them all, pretty , dangerous or not! To the rescuers YOU ARE SUPER HEROES…Thanks on behalf of the feisty reptile. All life forms are valuable x,” an X user commented

“Omg im afraid of snakes but this breaks my heart, poor little thing,” a second user commented.

“Camera person had one job!,” joked the third.

“So glad there are kind souls out there protecting animals 💕,” said the fourth.

“this is why I recycle but also, if you can’t, step on everything so it doesn’t leave an opening, cans of any kind like sodas, beers, or the hard ones too, condensed milk and whatever else. and If it has a lid (plastic things, usually) put it back on before throwing them,” said an X user.

