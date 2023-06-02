Home

‘Last Rites Performed, Death Certificate Issued’: Rajasthan Man Returns Home After 33 Years

The 75-year-old Hanuman Saini received a warm welcome from his family members and the villagers of Bansoor village when he returned on May 30. Unfortunately, Saini had missed all the wedding ceremonies of his five children, including two sons and three daughters.

Saini used to work in Delhi’s Khari Baoli in 1989 when he suddenly disappeared. | Photo: ANI

Alwar:

In a one-of-a-kind incident, a man who had been missing for almost 33 years returned home to Rajasthan’s Alwar, shocking his family members who had stopped searching for him and believed him to be dead. They had even obtained a death certificate for him.

So, how did the man go missing?

Saini used to work in the Khari Baoli area of the national capital in 1989 when he suddenly disappeared. According to him, he spent the last 33 years in meditation and worship of the goddess at Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra Mata.

The 73-year-old claims that he received a call from the goddess, and after a rigorous 33-year meditation, she instructed him to return to his family. “When I boarded the train, the ticket collector asked for a ticket, but I only had Rs 20 with me. He kindly gave me a ticket till Pathankot, from where I reached Kangra Mata temple in Himachal and spent 33 years in the service and worship of Mataji (goddess),” Saini said according to ANI.

Family stopped searching

Last year, Saini’s family stopped searching for him, believing him to be dead. They even performed his last rites and obtained a death certificate in his name.

Saini also mentioned that he had visited Gangasagar and Kali Maiya temple in Kolkata before completing his meditation and worship, and it was then that the goddess directed him to return to his family. On May 29, the 75-year-old reached Khairthal by train and walked to Tatarpur Crossing. On the morning of May 30, a person recognized him while he was seeking help and took him to his house in Alwar.

