Man Revamps His Tata Nano Into a Helicopter Car. Pretty Dope Right?

Noida: An Azamgarh-based carpenter has given his Tata Nano car a revamped look and transformed it into a ‘helicopter car’ that can run on the road and give passengers the experience of air travel. People are praising the carpenter for his innovative idea after images of his helicopter-look alike car went viral.

The carpenter named Salman, said, “We have made a helicopter that runs on the road. It took me around four months and cost about Rs 3 lakh. There is high demand for it now.” He said people gather in huge numbers to experience this helicopter.

“People gather in huge numbers to look at this helicopter running on roads. Those who can’t fly in helicopters, get to feel the experience through this,” he said. He also said he can take the idea forward and make even more unique inventions.

“If the government and companies help us, we can also make helicopters that can run on water and air. We can take this idea forward for similar inventions,” he further said.

Two years ago, another similar story of a man fulfilling his childhood dream of a helicopter car came to light. The man, Mithilesh Prasad, a pipe fitter, modified his car by incorporating basic design features of a helicopter. The car couldn’t fly but it had design features of a helicopter, such as main rotors, tail boom and a tail rotor. The rotors and side panels are also fitted with colourful LED lights.

“It was my dream since childhood that I construct a helicopter and fly it. But I do not come from a strong background, so I made my car look like a helicopter,” said Prasad.