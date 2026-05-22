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Man rides one-wheel cycle from Kerala to Nepal, leaves internet stunned | Viral

Man rides one-wheel cycle from Kerala to Nepal, leaves internet stunned | Viral

Stunt performer Saneed has grabbed attention online after a video showed him riding a customised one-wheel cycle from Kerala to Nepal while balancing luggage with impressive ease.

Saneed travelling through heavy-traffic streets on his specially-designed cycle. Image Credit: saneed_dbz/Instagram

In a mind boggling video, a young boy was seen riding a half bicycle from Kerala to Nepal. While it will be a feat for a lot of people, for one cyclist it was a cakewalk. A viral video of the man balancing on a specially modified one-wheel bicycle while travelling on highways and public roads has left social media users both impressed and anxious.

What did the video reveal?

The widely circulated video shows the man, identified as Saneed, travelling on the different-looking cycle. He was cycling with its front portion lifted upward, meaning only the rear wheel remains in contact with the road for most of the journey.

What surprised viewers was how effortlessly Saneed managed to maintain the difficult balancing position for long periods, even with luggage and regular traffic around him.

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The views were stunned by not just the stunt itself, but the sheer endurance with Which he handled the cycle. Unlike typical online stunt clips, the viral footage shows Saneed covering long distances on the one-wheel setup, even completing a trip from Kerala to Nepal.

Social media users described the feat as “insane,” “fearless” and “physically impossible for normal people.”

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Who is Saneed?

Saneed describes himself as a stunt performer in his social media bio and claims to have completed a 5,000-km ride from Kanyakumari to Kashmir on one wheel. Reports also suggest he travelled close to 900 km across Kerala using the same modified bicycle.

His bio reads, “Pursuit to my dream of All India without front wheel!”

The footage frequently shows stunned onlookers stopping to watch or take videos as Saneed rides effortlessly through traffic on a single wheel with remarkable control.

What did social media users say?

The video has garnered more than 696K likes on Instagram. Some of the users wrote, “All people have different mindsets. Let them do their thing and you do yours.

This is (fire symbol)”. Another user wrote, “Appreciate your talent…but too much strain for your back plus strain and doesn’t feel that comfort in your journey…”

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Meanwhile a third user wrote, “Bro reached in Pakistani feed with his one wheel while I couldn’t reach in any feed with two wheels.” A fourth user wrote, “Disc compliant possibility very high.”

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