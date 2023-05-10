Home

Man Risks His Life To Rescue Trapped Wolf In Tension Filled Viral Video

People try every method possible to save the animals without causing any harm or distress to them.

We have come across numerous animal rescue videos where professional animal handlers as well as laypersons do their every bit to save and rescue animals who have either fallen in a pit or been trapped. These people try every method possible to save the animals without causing any harm or distress to them.

Here, we can see a lone man who is trying to rescue a wolf whose front leg has been caught in a trap.

The video is shared on Twitter by Terrifying Nature @TerrifyingNatur with the caption, “Brave Man Rescues Wolf from Trap with the Help of a Stick”.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

Brave Man Rescues Wolf from Trap with the Help of a Stick pic.twitter.com/ZqSGJqJxXi — Terrifying Nature (@TerrifyingNatur) May 8, 2023

That was an amazing gesture on the part of the man given that he had only a stick and yet he gathered the courage to approach a ferocious animal like a wolf. But I feel that any person would have walked over the fear factor and helped the poor animal who needed immediate help.

The video has received several comments. Sharing a few with you.

Bernard Pike @BernardthePike: 👑He dropped this on his way out.

Karen Schram @KarenSchram007: Awesome brave man!!!

professional improviser @fanalyst_the: Do they usually loose the foot afterwards? If so, that’s terrible, should’ve called animal support to heal it, put some antibiotic, and then release it back into the wild

Vadonis🏕 @Vadonis1: Completely depends on how deep the cut was and how long it was on the wolf

Bhagawan Shankara @shivosmyaham: People who serve animals in distress are really kind beings

Silver~ @Silver_edge_uwu: Leon…Kennedy…?

Mcrawford @Mcrawfo92369425: Wow.

Eye open 2424 @2424Open: Brave and kind golden heart

Eye open 2424 @2424Open: 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

Damian K @choody93: Beautiful animals.

Sam @Sambenzsam: Thank you my friend

Kerstin Briddigkeit @Kibri76: Restoring the Faith in Humanity a little bit. Thank you!

High Strangeness @LePacteDeLoups: Dope🔥Folks should acknowledge the wolf was able to grok the dude saving him, thus, did not attack afterwards. As sentient concious beings, we have a profound duty to be stewards of nature and right the ills of those whom would destroy the natural balance

