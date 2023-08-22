Home

Viral

Man Rushes Inside House On Fire To Save His Dog: Watch

Man Saves His Dog: The amazing bond between people and their pets is amazing. We have come across many stories where pets have gone out of their way to help their owners and save their lives. Here we are sharing a video in which firefighters are trying to douse the flames that have engulfed a house. Suddenly, a man appears and tries to run inside the house on fire even as the firefighters try to stop him.

But he ignores the huge flames and the clear and present danger and goes inside and after a few moments appears a dog followed by the man.

Man runs into burning home to save his dog pic.twitter.com/qWqyIlZbTS — B&S (@_B___S) August 13, 2023

The video is shared on X, formerly Twitter by B&S @_B___S with the caption: “Man runs into burning home to save his dog”.

As we saw the man did not think for a moment and went inside the house on fire to save his dog and when they come out together he lets the dog go out first. This shows the potency of love he has for his pooch.

Dogs have been our companions for a long time. This has been going on for centuries since humans domesticated these lovely animals. Over the course of time, this relationship has taken a new form that is more like human parents and their doggie children. Technically they are pets but have forged a very strong bond with their owners and now we have pet parents who love and care for their pets just like they do for their own children.

The video has received many comments from users. Sharing a few here.

B&S @_B___S: ❤ Dogs are family ❤

Cary @Cary21121001: I’d do the same! They would do it for me. I’d rather be dead then having to live knowingly I didn’t try.

Patrick Leijon (Lay-yawn) @PatriciusAcutus: I have 2 cats and they’d literally have to shoot me to stop me from getting them in a fire

RafaSimon @RaflorsNFT: Why’d they only stood there and watched

Nick Laptev @NickolayLaptev: Looks like these firefighters are paid on hourly base. They obviously don’t care about house on fire.

Kris @bushisyed: I don’t condone it but I understand it. Glad it had a happy ending!

LaurieC @LaurieCarapucci: Would have done the same ❤️

Dani ✨@DValentinaXo: Without a second thought, there’s no way I’d be able to live with myself if I wouldn’t of at least tried. Happy he and his dog are safe

Meghna @meghn888888: ❤️Whilst it seems reckless, to him his pet mattered

Andrew Baij @andrewbaijnath: I would do the same

PSVR2 VILLAIN @ComixVillain: Our dogs are important to us. They only wanna give love. We protect em

