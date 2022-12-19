Man Saves Dog Stuck in an Overflowing Water Reservoir, Video Goes Viral as Internet Applauds Him

In the viral video, the dog is seen stuck in the water reservoir as it is unable to climb the steep slope to get out of it

Viral Video: Humanity is all about caring, being kind and helping others whenever and wherever possible, including animals as they too get into certain situations and precarious places from where they cannot rescue themselves.

In one such recent incident, a dog was stuck in an overflowing water reservoir and a man proved his humanity by rescuing the poor animal. Now, a video of the incident is going viral across social media platforms and netizens are showering praises on the humble man.

WATCH VIRAL VIDEO OF MAN RESCUING DOG

The video was shared by a user named Zindagi Gulzar Hai on Twitter with a Hindi caption that said, “Your degree is just a piece of paper, your real education is shown by your behavior.” The video has garnered nearly 150K views, thousands of likes and retweets.

In the viral video, a man can be seen holding on to a rope and going down the reservoir’s wall to rescue a dog that was stuck in the water reservoir as it is unable to climb the steep slope to get out of it. One can also hear the dog’s loud cries for help. After struggling for minutes, the scared dog walks towards the man as he holds him and climbs to the top.

The act of these Good Samaritans will definitely cheer you up.