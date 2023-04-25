Home

Man Saves Girl On Bicycle From Crashing Into Pole With Super Reflexes: Watch

That was something extraordinary and it can be safely presumed that the man saved the girl’s life.

Mishaps can happen anywhere and with anyone and this is the last thing anyone of us would want to happen with us or anybody else for that matter. They can be very painful and occur in an instant. But then, there are moments when a certain calamity is prevented, and that too by a fraction of a second. The people who help in preventing them are people just like you and me, it’s just that they happen to be there and acted in time with super reflexes.

The video here shows two men standing on the side of a street when suddenly their attention is diverted towards the other side of the street. One of the men immediately turns around and gets in the way of a speeding bicycle ridden by a young girl and lifts up the girl and the bicycle smashes into a pole.

The video is shared on Twitter by The Figen @TheFigen_ with the caption, “Hero”.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

That was something extraordinary and it can be safely presumed that the man saved the girl’s life otherwise she would have hit the pole at a breakneck speed.

The man also got injured in the process but he emerged as a hero.

