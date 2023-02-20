Home

Man Saves Toddler From Certain Mishap With Lightening Fast Reflexes | Watch Viral Video

Viral Video: Life is full of uncertainties and so is death. When it seems that all is finished then springs up something as the much-needed succour and lets us get back on track. The same is the case with death. It is a given that every living being will die at some time or another and there is no escape from it, stills we all try to fight the odds as in the case of an illness, an injury, or any dangerous situation. There have been many instances when young and healthy people just collapsed and died leaving people shocked and traumatised while many go on to live beyond 90 and even 100 in just perfect condition.

This is a cat-and-mouse game that life and death play until death prevails. But then, as destiny might have it, there have been numerous cases when people have managed to dodge a near-certain death by a whisker, leaving people’s jaws dropped.

This viral video shows a similar incident. It shows a narrow street in what looks like a slum area with about four or five pedestrians and a bike passing by. There is an arrow placed in the video by means of video editing. The arrow is pointing toward a man who is on one side of the narrow street and is slowly walking to the other side. Once he is halfway, a small kid, a toddler rushes out of one of the shanties and runs toward him. In the meantime, a speeding bike comes into the frame and is just about to knock off the child but the man picks him up in his arms before the bike could hit him. In an effort to save the child, the bike rider applies sudden brakes, and the two-wheeler tumbles and falls down, taking the rider and pillion along.

The video is shared on Twitter by @ShockingClip.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO HERE

The presence of mind and lightning-fast reflexes of the man did wonders here. God forbid if he was late by even a fraction of a second it would have been a different and unpleasant scenario altogether.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.