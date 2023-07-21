Home

Viral: Man Seeking Flat In Bengaluru Rejected By Landlord Due To Low Marks In Class 12th

Viral: Man Seeking Flat In Bengaluru Rejected By Landlord Due To Low Marks In Class 12th

Viral Post: The demands are so high that people in Bengaluru joked that it is easier to crack IIT's entrance exam than to get a house for rent in Bengaluru.

The user posted a screenshot of a WhatsApp conversation with a broker who had asked for his 12th marksheet. (Representative Image)

Bengaluru City is known for its hustle and bustle. The city never sleeps and is famous for its good-hearted people and wide variety of food options. However, it is also notorious for its long traffic jams, high rent prices, and unreasonable demands of landlords. It is always difficult for new people to find a good place to rent due to the high demand.

The demands are so high that people in Bengaluru joked that it is easier to crack IIT’s entrance exam than to get a house for rent in Bengaluru.

The recent incident is a testimony of the struggle that people face while searching for a rented place. A man, who was house hunting, shared an incident on his LinkedIn that how he was rejected. Another professional also shared his bad experience of how he was denied a house for rent due to a lower percentage in Class 12th.

The Viral Whatsapp Conversation

A LinkedIn member shared a screenshot of a viral WhatsApp conversation where a broker asked for a person’s 12th standard marksheet. After the conversation, the broker informed the person that the landlord rejected them because their 12th standard marks were 75%, but the house owner wanted to rent it out to someone with at least 90% marks.

The user captioned the screenshot on LinkedIn, saying, “You need Class 12th marks not only for your MBA but also to rent a flat. Peak Bangalore moment.”

In the conversation, the homeowner not only asked for the marksheet but also requested links to the person’s LinkedIn and Twitter profiles, along with a brief introduction about themselves.

Netizens Found The Post Amusing

In response to the post, some netizens found it amusing and jokingly mentioned that soon there might be an entrance exam like CAT or GMAT for aspiring tenants in Bangalore. “Soon there will be an Entrance exam similar to CAT or GMAT for aspiring tenants of Bangaloreâ€æ,” a user said.

Another said, “Bangalore will soon develop an app for verifying tenant details based on algorithms captured through social media, Google, likes by previous landlords, credit ratings, government websites, and employee database”

It seems like getting a house on rent in Bengaluru requires more preparation than applying for a job in the city. Your CV should be impressive, and your marks should be excellent if you plan to move there.

Surge In Demand For Rental Houses And Pgs

Meanwhile, a report revealed that Bengaluru is experiencing a surge in demand for rental houses and paying-guest accommodations. As techies return to the city after the Covid-19 pandemic subsides, there is a high demand for housing, causing landlords to increase rentals by at least 25%. Realtors predict that rentals may further increase by 7-12 percent.

