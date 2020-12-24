New Delhi: At a time when women and activists are trying to normalise menstruation and trying to eradicate the shame and stigma surrounding it, there are many who still think of periods as a less talked about topic in the society. In a similar shocking incident, a man from Gujarat’s Vadodara has sought divorce from his wife after she failed to reveal that she was on her periods on the day of their wedding. Also Read - Neha Kakkar Donates Rs 1 Lakh to Shantabai Pawar, The Viral Martial Arts Expert From Pune

Filing a divorce petition in the family court, the man said that he and his mother were shocked when they came to know that the woman was menstruating at the time of their wedding. Claiming that his wife told him about her periods just moments before they visited a temple for prayers after completing the marriage ceremony, the man said that their family's 'faith was violated' over the issue.

The man also alleged that his wife had demanded money and "unaffordable" luxuries, and threatened to commit suicide if he did not fulfil her wishes. The couple tied the knot in the last week of January 2020. While the man works in a private firm, the wife is a teacher.

According to a TOI report, the man further alleged that after their wedding, his wife asked him not to contribute to the monthly expenses of the house as his elder brother was already spending and instead, he should give her Rs 5,000 every month. He claimed that she even insisted on installing an air-conditioner in their house and when he said that he cannot afford an AC, she fought with him and went to live at her parents’ house. And, later even after she was persuaded and brought back, she kept going to her parents’ house and not return for days, claimed the petitioner.

He further claimed that he was forced to file for the divorce as, after the wife gave false complaints against him and his family at Bapod police station. “The petition has been registered at the family court and the court will take it up for hearing,” said his lawyer.