Man Shares Photo Of Cockroaches Near His Train Seat On Delhi-Tirupati Express, Railways Responds

A photo of cockroaches crawling near a passenger's train seat on the Delhi-Tirupati Express has gone viral on social media.

The viral photo has sparked criticism from social media users. (Photo: Twitter/@AatifAli2003 ·)

New Delhi: A passenger took to social media to complain about his train journey experience where he found cockroaches near his seat. Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, the passenger shared a photo of cockroaches crawling near his train seat on the Delhi-Tirupati Express.

The passenger named Aatif Ali was traveling in the AC compartment of the Delhi-Tirupati Express. The infuriated passenger shared the photo of cockroaches crawling over his pillow and on the wall of the train. “Train number 12708 A/C compartment, had cockroaches roaming on our bodies while we were asleep. WHERE IS THE PROMISED HYGIENE?

@PMOIndia @RailMinIndia @Central_Railway @AshwiniVaishnaw @RailwaySeva@drmsecunderabad@drmhyb,” the user posted.

Indian Railways Responds

Railway Seva, an official account of Indian Railways, responded to the passenger’s complaint and said the matter has been escalated to the higher authorities. “We request you to please share the journey details (PNR/UTS No.) and Mobile No. with us preferably via DM. You may also raise your concern directly at http://railmadad.indianrailways.gov.in or dial 139 for speedy redressal,” it wrote.

