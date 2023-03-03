Home

Viral

Man Shaves Off Woman’s Long Hair And She Is In Tears, What He Does Next Will Startle You | Watch Viral Video

Viral Video: We have so many people around us whom we love unconditionally and to the extent of doing anything for them. they include our families, parents, children, close relatives, friends, our pets whom we raise and treat as our own children or sibling, and at some times, even strangers. When they suffer a little bit of pain it causes us much greater pain, and when they are happy, we are much happier for them. this is called love, compassion, and empathy. With these traits, we identify with our loved ones.

The viral video we are sharing with you shows a living, breathing illustration relating to the grief of a close one. The video shows a young woman with a mask in a salon chair and a young man shaving off her head. It is to be understood that she is going through chemo sessions. All this while, the woman is crying, and the man kisses her head to comfort her. With a few strokes, her long hair is fully shaved off and her scalp is visible at which she is on the verge of breaking down. Seeing this, the man gently wraps his arm around her bald head and she rests her head on his chest.

No matter how hard I try, I will not be able to explain what happened further.

This viral video is shared on Twitter by Harsh Goenka @hvgoenka with the caption, “Empathy …👏👏👏”

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO HERE

This beautiful video with an equally beautiful message has been viewed more than 20 million times and has received very intense comments.

Sharing a few with you.

Neha Moorjani @neharm67 Replying to @hvgoenka, “My husband shaved his head as well , to support me when I lost my hear due to chemotherapy, I’m in tears while watching this video 😥.”

Dr Vaibhav Kapoor @DrVaibhavK Replying to @hvgoenka, “Such a beautiful moment when he decides to fight with her together!”

Satiish Kumar @_SatiishKumar Replying to @hvgoenka, “Indeed , Empathy is a great thing. 🙏”

