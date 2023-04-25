Home

Viral

Man Showers, Covers His Newborn With High-Value Currency Notes: Watch

Man Showers, Covers His Newborn With High-Value Currency Notes: Watch

This man chose a very different and extravagant way to celebrate the birth of his son.

The newly born brings with them a lot of happiness and joy for the parents.

It is a very happy occasion whenever there is a birth in the family. The newly born brings with them a lot of happiness and joy for the parents and the entire family and they celebrate and bless the baby in their own ways. Some opt for traditional and religious ceremonies while some share with the needy.

But here is one man who chose a very different and extravagant way to celebrate the birth of his son. He showered many high-value currency notes on the infant.

You may like to read

The video is shared on Twitter by Daily Loud @DailyLoud with the caption, “Man covers his new born baby with hundreds ”.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

Man covers his new born baby with hundreds pic.twitter.com/AFEYajIY6N — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) April 25, 2023

The video has received several comments. Sharing a few here.

QueenMab @ThisIsShe21: That isn’t cute! Money is filthy.

Asyd Trip @Asyddtripp: Germs on a newborn.

Dionte Sparrow @757juice: Damn that’s my brother ‍♂️‍♂️

Mohegan ₿TC @MoheganBTC: Sorry to hear that

Retney’s Holocron @retneysholocron: Bro just created a bacteria blanket for a newborn ‍♂️

The Hillbilly Analyst @HillbllyAnalyst: Not to be a hater but that doesn’t look like enough to cover its deductible.

尺ﾌ . @Zempithy: underrated reply

CryptoDrizzy.eth @CryptoDrizzy6: Baby just want some breast milk, not no damn Benjamin franklin’s”

Bruce Wayne ☭@bushido49ers: That can’t be sanitary.

Grady Hooper Makes Crazy Vlogs @GradyHooper_: That babys immune system

Fredo Murphy @TheFredoMurphy: “I get what he was trying to do but WE ALL KNOW (except for him maybe?) that money is dirty”

$Riff @Riffyy_x: “@ExplainThisBob Bob Is Here To Explain”

@ExplainThisBob: “A man put a lot of blankets on his new baby to keep it warm.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.