Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Viral
  • Man Showers, Covers His Newborn With High-Value Currency Notes: Watch

Man Showers, Covers His Newborn With High-Value Currency Notes: Watch

This man chose a very different and extravagant way to celebrate the birth of his son.

Published: April 25, 2023 7:37 PM IST

By Tahir Qureshi | Edited by Tahir Qureshi

Newborn, Currency Notes, viral news, viral news today, viral new song, viral news india, viral video news, viral video, viral video dance, viral videos today, viral video funny, viral video youtube, latest viral video
The newly born brings with them a lot of happiness and joy for the parents.

It is a very happy occasion whenever there is a birth in the family. The newly born brings with them a lot of happiness and joy for the parents and the entire family and they celebrate and bless the baby in their own ways. Some opt for traditional and religious ceremonies while some share with the needy.

Also Read:

But here is one man who chose a very different and extravagant way to celebrate the birth of his son. He showered many high-value currency notes on the infant.

You may like to read

The video is shared on Twitter by Daily Loud @DailyLoud with the caption, “Man covers his new born baby with hundreds ”.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

The video has received several comments. Sharing a few here.

QueenMab @ThisIsShe21: That isn’t cute! Money is filthy.

Asyd Trip @Asyddtripp: Germs on a newborn.

Dionte Sparrow @757juice: Damn that’s my brother ‍♂️‍♂️

Mohegan ₿TC @MoheganBTC: Sorry to hear that

Retney’s Holocron @retneysholocron: Bro just created a bacteria blanket for a newborn ‍♂️

The Hillbilly Analyst @HillbllyAnalyst: Not to be a hater but that doesn’t look like enough to cover its deductible.

尺ﾌ . @Zempithy: underrated reply

CryptoDrizzy.eth @CryptoDrizzy6: Baby just want some breast milk, not no damn Benjamin franklin’s”

Bruce Wayne ☭@bushido49ers: That can’t be sanitary.

Grady Hooper Makes Crazy Vlogs @GradyHooper_: That babys immune system

Fredo Murphy @TheFredoMurphy: “I get what he was trying to do but WE ALL KNOW (except for him maybe?) that money is dirty”

$Riff @Riffyy_x: “@ExplainThisBob Bob Is Here To Explain”

@ExplainThisBob: “A man put a lot of blankets on his new baby to keep it warm.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: April 25, 2023 7:37 PM IST

More Stories