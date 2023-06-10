Home

Man Sitting Inside Starbucks Orders Coffee At Half The Price From Zomato; Here’s What He Did

Man Sitting Inside Starbucks Orders Coffee At Half The Price From Zomato; Here's How. Image: India.com

New Delhi: A Twitter user, Sandeep Mall, shared a story in which he got Starbucks coffee worth Rs 400 at almost half the price, that is, Rs 190, when he placed the order through Zomato. Being a Gold member of Zomato, he could use the option of free delivery and the discount coupons that were applicable on online orders.

A typical coffee at Starbucks is available for Rs 300–400, but if you order through Zomato or Swiggy, you can get big discounts on your meal.

Zomato, Swiggy and Free Delivery:

The Twitter user revealed how the Zomato delivery partner took the coffee from the counter itself and placed it on his table. He also added that the delivery partner was not surprised at all because many premium customers who don’t have to pay delivery charges apply these kinds of tactics and get big discounts.

Here’s the tweet that went viral:

Sitting at Starbucks – coffee for 400. Zomato deal for same coffee 190. Ordered Zomato with address of Starbucks. The Zomato guy picks up and gives me to my table at Starbuck. ये वाला business अपनी अक्ल से completely out of course है। — Sandeep Mall (@SandeepMall) June 6, 2023

Viral Tweet And The Reaction:

One of Mall’s Twitter followers inquired about the delivery man’s response, and Mall responded that the man was not astonished because he already knew that people placed Zomato orders while sitting in cafes. A fascinating issue was raised by another Twitter user when he said that the Zomato delivery guy must be happy as delivery KPIs are being ticked in less time.

After his tweet went viral, Sandeep Mall said that he “used to do the same for a few restaurants in Mumbai. Actually, we were regulars at a modest Lower Parel restaurant with an egg-themed decor. For example, he would say, “See order karo, acchi deal Milegi, Sir Swiggy, ya Zomato.”.

Mall’s tweet has gained a lot of attention on Twitter, where many have praised him as a genius for coming up with such a clever approach to saving money. However, Starbucks has not yet responded to the situation.

In a similar incident in 2022, a Pune man ordered food worth over Rs 28 lakh from Zomato.

