New Delhi: A man in Taiwan have been fined $3,500 (Rs. 2,58,329) by Taiwanese authorities for breaking coronavirus quarantine regulations for just eight seconds. The man, a migrant worker from the Philippines, was quarantining in a hotel in southern Taiwan's Kaohsiung City when he briefly stepped out of his room into the hallway, said the city's Department of Health.

According to a report published by CNN, the man's footage of stepping out of the room was caught on the hotel's CCTV camera and soon after noticing this, one of the hotel staffs contacted the Department of Health. Following which, officials from the department fined the man of 100,000 Taiwan dollars which comes around $3,500.

According to Taiwan's strict quarantine rules people are not allowed to leave their rooms, no matter for how long. The Department of Health said, people in quarantine should not think they won't be fined for leaving their hotel room.

The city of Kaohsiung has total 56 quarantine hotels with a total of around 3,000 rooms, the department added.

Taiwan has received many praises worldwide for its approach towards containing the COVID-19 pandemic. Even though, the country never had to enact strict lockdowns, or resort to drastic restrictions on civil freedoms, like in mainland China, it has showed a drastic response in controlling the virus from spreading in Taiwan.

All the country had to do was focus on speed. Even when the coronavirus had just started to spread and was mostly the subject of rumors and limited reporting, Taiwanese authorities began screening passengers on direct flights from Wuhan, where the virus was first identified, on December 31, 2019 . The government of Taiwan also invested in mass testing and quick and effective contact tracing.

Taiwan’s coronavirus response has been recorded among the best globally. With a population of nearly 24 million of people, Taiwan has seen total 716 Covid-19 cases and seven deaths according to the latest data.