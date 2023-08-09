Home

Man Slaps Armed ‘Terrorist’ Inside Temple In Maharashtra ‘With Ifs And Buts’: Watch

The man walks up to the masked terrorist who has an assault rifle and a hostage and yells at and slaps him hard inside Shri Swaminarayan Temple in the Devpur area of Dhule district, Maharashtra.

It is being reported that the sudden arrival of the “terrorists” scared the devotees and a few children began to cry.

Man Slaps Armed Terrorist: A man showed exemplary courage by engaging a “masked terrorist” and yelling and slapping him hard inside Shri Swaminarayan Temple in the Devpur area of Dhule district, Maharashtra. The “terrorist” was holding “hostage” a devotee at the point of an assault rifle while the other “masked terrorist”, also armed with an assault rifle, was standing just a few feet away. But then, the man is asked to get to a side and leave the “terrorist and the hostage” alone. All this while a few people present there can be seen recording the incident on their phones.

The video of the incident is going viral on social media.

Watch The Video Here

महाराष्ट्र के धुले में एक मंदिर में चल रही थी पुलिस की मॉकड्रिल. मॉकड्रिल देख वहा पर मौजूद छोटे बच्चे डर की वजह से रोने लगे. इतने में बच्चो के परिवार में से एक आदमी ने मॉक ड्रिल के दौरान ही पुलिस को तप्पड़ जड़ दिया..#Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/hmjQIc3p30 — Vivek Gupta (@imvivekgupta) August 8, 2023

The video has been shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) by Vivek Gupta @imvivekgupta with the caption: “महाराष्ट्र के धुले में एक मंदिर में चल रही थी पुलिस की मॉकड्रिल. मॉकड्रिल देख वहा पर मौजूद छोटे बच्चे डर की वजह से रोने लगे. इतने में बच्चो के परिवार में से एक आदमी ने मॉक ड्रिल के दौरान ही पुलिस को तप्पड़ जड़ दिया. #Maharashtra (a Police mock drill was going on in a temple in Dhule, Maharashtra. Seeing the mock drill, the small children present there started crying due to fear. Meanwhile, a man from the children’s family slapped the police during the mock drill itself. #Maharashtra)”.

As it is evident prima facie, the “terrorist attack” and “making hostage the devotees” were part of a mock drill conducted by the police who revealed that the “terrorists” were part of a mock drill being conducted by police and the person who got slapped was a police officer.

The man who yelled at and slapped the “terrorist” has been identified as 35-year-old Prashant Kulkarni.

It is being reported that the sudden arrival of the “terrorists” scared the devotees and a few children, including Prashant Kulkarni’s own daughter began to cry. This angered him and he sprinted towards the “terrorist”, shouted at him, tried to twist his arm, and then slapped him hard.

The Police officials immediately rushed to the spot and defused the situation.

